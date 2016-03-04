The First Order may have constructed a planet-sized superweapon in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but fellow galactic empire Disney could quickly be following in their building footsteps as it begins work on Disneyland’s own “Star Wars land” next month.

While it's not yet known whether a Death Star/Starkiller base will feature (fingers crossed), there's certainly space for a pretty good-sized scale replica in the 14-acre theme park and we already know attractions will include a Millennium Falcon that YOU GET TO FLY (eep!).