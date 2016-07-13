According to the new Disney canon, instead of going about their business on Endor after Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks signed up to become therapy creatures for the New Republic as a thank you for saving their home.

The novel details how veterans suffering from PTSD are treated to groups of singing Ewoks to help calm and relax them.

No, it's not what we pictured happening, either.

Other revelations include the growth of the New Republic, some new details about Han and Leia's wedding, and the break-up of Han and Chewie's dream team.

But the idea of a singing chorus of therapeutic Ewoks is still our favourite mental image.