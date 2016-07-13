Apparently the ewoks had a surprising job after Return of the Jedi
Al the secrets of the Star Wars galaxy are revealed in new book
A new Star Wars novel has just been released – and it contains a surprising revelation about the Ewoks.
Life Debt, Chuck Wendig's sequel to Aftermath, is full of new information about the galaxy, which has been handily broken down by the folks over at io9.
According to the new Disney canon, instead of going about their business on Endor after Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks signed up to become therapy creatures for the New Republic as a thank you for saving their home.
The novel details how veterans suffering from PTSD are treated to groups of singing Ewoks to help calm and relax them.
No, it's not what we pictured happening, either.
More like this
Other revelations include the growth of the New Republic, some new details about Han and Leia's wedding, and the break-up of Han and Chewie's dream team.
But the idea of a singing chorus of therapeutic Ewoks is still our favourite mental image.