The song plays in a strip club as Madison's lead character flirts with guests and leads them to the VIP area for private dances.

Speaking about why he chose the song to soundtrack the opening scene, writer-director Sean Baker told Variety: "I was driving around with my wife Sam [Quan, who also produces Baker’s films] and we were just like, 'Is there a song called Greatest Day, because it’s [Ani’s] greatest day?'

"And then she goes on Spotify and finds Greatest Day."

He continued: "I had never heard of this song, so we put it on in the car and the next thing you know it had become a total ear worm.

"So I got home and threw it over Anora's opening credits, and it was like serendipity… the way it went up to Mikey and landed there, right when the kick comes in, it was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Wondering what other songs feature in Anora? Read on for everything you need to know.



Anora soundtrack: List of songs featured in Sean Baker's acclaimed film

Yura Borisov as Igor in Anora. Universal

Anora features an original score from Matthew Hearon-Smith, who has collaborated with Baker on all his previous films.

The movie also features a handful of pop songs. These include:

Greatest Day by Take That

Dreaming by Blondie

All the Things She Said by tATu

Anora is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.