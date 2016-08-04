Anne Hathaway pays tribute to Princess Diaries director on film's 15th anniversary
"Thank you for making me a princess," writes the 33-year-old on Instagram as she celebrates the late Garry Marshall
Can you believe it's been 15 years since The Princess Diaries first hit cinemas? Neither can we.
To mark the anniversary, star Anne Hathaway has taken to Instagram, posting a cute gif of her character Princess Mia dancing alongside a heartfelt tribute to the late Garry Marshall, who directed the series of movies.
"It's been 15 years (say it with me) SHUT UP!!!!! To all the fans who have loved Mia, Louie, Lily, Joe, Michael and, of course, Queen Clarisse, thank you from the bottom of my heart! " writes Hathaway.
She then thanked the movie's director Garry Marshall, who passed away aged 81 following a stroke last month.
"To Garry Marshall, thank you for making me a princess. I love you always my beloved friend and teacher, and I miss you every day xx."