"It's been 15 years (say it with me) SHUT UP!!!!! To all the fans who have loved Mia, Louie, Lily, Joe, Michael and, of course, Queen Clarisse, thank you from the bottom of my heart! " writes Hathaway.

She then thanked the movie's director Garry Marshall, who passed away aged 81 following a stroke last month.

"To Garry Marshall, thank you for making me a princess. I love you always my beloved friend and teacher, and I miss you every day xx."