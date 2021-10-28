Annaatthe: Release date, cast and trailer for the Tamil action film
Everything you need to know about the new film starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.
Veteran star Rajinikanth leads the cast for brand new Tamil-language action film Annaatthe, which is releasing in the UK this week to coincide with Diwali.
The film tells the story of a village president who seeks revenge on a sinister baddie after he threatens the peace of his beloved village and is helmed by prolific director Siva.
With several prominent Tamil film stars in the ensemble cast and a trailer that promises plenty of all-action fight sequences, the film looks set to be a blast – read on for everything you need to know.
Annaatthe UK release date
The film will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday 4th November 2021 – coinciding with Diwali.
Annaatthe cast
Rajinikanth – one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema history – leads the cast as Village president Kaalaiyan, and he is joined by a number of other big-name stars.
Those actors include Keerthy Suresh as Kaalaiyan’s youbger sister, Jagapathi Babu as the main antagonist and a host of others inlcuding Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan and Kabali Vishwanath.
Annaatthe plot
The film revolves around Kaalaiyan, a man beloved by everyone in his village who is very protective of his younger sister and enjoys a peaceful, very normal family life.
Things take a turn, however, when his sister leaves the house following her marriage, and shortly afterwards a newcomer arrives in the villain seeking to wreak as much havoc and disruption as possible.
Kaalaiyan takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a revenge mission – which leads to all sorts of action packed fight scenes.
Annaatthe trailer
A trailer for the film was released in late October – you can check it out below.
Annaatthe is available in UK cinemas from Thursday 4th November 2021.