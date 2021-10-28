Annaatthe: Release date, cast and trailer for the Tamil action film

Veteran star Rajinikanth leads the cast for brand new Tamil-language action film Annaatthe, which is releasing in the UK this week to coincide with Diwali.

The film tells the story of a village president who seeks revenge on a sinister baddie after he threatens the peace of his beloved village and is helmed by prolific director Siva.

With several prominent Tamil film stars in the ensemble cast and a trailer that promises plenty of all-action fight sequences, the film looks set to be a blast – read on for everything you need to know.

Annaatthe UK release date

The film will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday 4th November 2021 – coinciding with Diwali.

Annaatthe cast

Rajinikanth – one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema history – leads the cast as Village president Kaalaiyan, and he is joined by a number of other big-name stars.

Those actors include Keerthy Suresh as Kaalaiyan’s youbger sister, Jagapathi Babu as the main antagonist and a host of others inlcuding Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan and Kabali Vishwanath.

Annaatthe plot

The film revolves around Kaalaiyan, a man beloved by everyone in his village who is very protective of his younger sister and enjoys a peaceful, very normal family life.

Things take a turn, however, when his sister leaves the house following her marriage, and shortly afterwards a newcomer arrives in the villain seeking to wreak as much havoc and disruption as possible.

Kaalaiyan takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a revenge mission – which leads to all sorts of action packed fight scenes.

Annaatthe trailer

A trailer for the film was released in late October – you can check it out below.

Annaatthe is available in UK cinemas from Thursday 4th November 2021.