According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nicole will not be a musical. However, the Pitch Perfect star could end up "indulging her musical side".

Kendrick rose to prominence in the young adult Twilight movies, before bagging an Oscar nomination for starring alongside George Clooney in Up in the Air. She's also been in the Pitch Perfect movies (with number three in the pipeline) and musical fantasy Into The Woods, where she starred as Cinderella.

This won't be her first foray into children's movies, though: Kendrick teamed up with Justin Timberlake for the animated film Trolls last year.

Nicole will reportedly be directed by Marc Lawrence and produced by Suzanne Todd.