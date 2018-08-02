The film has been in the works since 2012, when Serkis was originally linked to make a movie version of the George Orwell novel.

The film will also be produced by Serkis via his production company The Imaginarium, which he co-founded with Jonathan Cavendish. Serkis will reunite with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves for the project.

In a statement, Serkis said: "We are incredibly excited to have finally found the perfect creative home in Netflix, for this extraordinarily zeitgeist work by George Orwell.

"On top of that, to be re-united with my great friend Matt Reeves, with his acute sensitivity, storytelling intelligence and honesty, and command in this realm, is to have the very best scenario for our long held passion to bring this fable alive."

Cavendish added that the film would be a "contemporary" adaptation of Orwell's work, and that it would "highlight the staggering relevance today of the satirical and dramatic power of Orwell's re-imagined classic".

A release date for Animal Farm has yet to be announced.