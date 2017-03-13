When he arrived on Juliet's doorstep (without hope or agenda) Andrew Lincoln's Mark looked to be marking the end of his Love Actually story, but now he's back (and he's brought his cards) to prepare us for a brand new chapter.

The Walking Dead star has teamed up with his former cast mates (sadly not Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman - for obvious reasons) to film sequel Red Nose Day Actually in time for this year's Comic Relief and he really really really wants us all to come and watch it.