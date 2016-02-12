You know the scene we're talking about. Mark appears on his best friend's wife's doorstep pretending to be carol singers and, using a series of handwritten cards, tells her exactly how he feels about her. You know, just because it's Christmas.

It could be one of the most romantic moments ever...

Or it could be really creepy. We've never quite been able to make our minds up, but the thought has played on our minds over the last 13 years.

Finally, Andrew Lincoln, who played Juliet's admirer Mark, has put those concerns into words.

“He is a stalker,” he admitted with a laugh to The Wrap.

"That was my question to Richard Curtis, ‘Do you not think we’re sort of borderline stalker territory here?’ And he said, ‘No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You’ll be alright.'"

