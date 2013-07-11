Andrew Garfield: Why can’t Spider-Man be gay?
Actor ponders whether MJ could have been a man – and has already got someone in mind for the part
Spider-Man, in between fighting crime and swinging from high buildings, is often to be found mooning over love interest MJ.
Sometimes MJ’s interested, sometimes she’s not – but we’ve never doubted Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and his love for her.
Yet, Andrew Garfield, who has donned the red and blue spandex for what is soon-to-be two Spider-Man movies, thinks the film could have explored more about the superhero’s sexual preferences.
“What if MJ is a dude? Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking! So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?” Garfield told Entertainment Weekly.
The actor has thought about this too, even suggesting a potential actor for the role of a male MJ.
“I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented.
“It’d be even better – we’d have interracial bisexuality!” Garfield adds.
Even director Marc Webb has been privy to this information, saying, “Michael B. Jordan, I know”.