Yet, Andrew Garfield, who has donned the red and blue spandex for what is soon-to-be two Spider-Man movies, thinks the film could have explored more about the superhero’s sexual preferences.

“What if MJ is a dude? Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking! So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?” Garfield told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor has thought about this too, even suggesting a potential actor for the role of a male MJ.

“I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented.

“It’d be even better – we’d have interracial bisexuality!” Garfield adds.

Even director Marc Webb has been privy to this information, saying, “Michael B. Jordan, I know”.