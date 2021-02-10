Accessibility Links

Is Anastasia on Disney+? Where to watch the movie in the UK

Where to watch the animated classic Anastasia

Published:

Disney+ is about to be bigger than ever as we’re set to get a wealth of new Disney+ Star content soon, which will be the biggest content update since Disney+ first launched.

One of the questions fans have been asking is whether the 1997 hit movie Anastasia is part of the line up of what we have in there to watch? Well, it is now a Disney product after being made by 20th Century Fox that the House of Mouse now owns.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

The price at the time of writing is £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year but this will increase next month to £7.99 and £79.99 with the addition of Star, which arrived 23rd February but new customers won’t be billed the higher prices until 23rd August, 2021.

How to watch Anastasia in the UK

As of February 2021, Anastasia is not available to stream on Disney+ – despite it being part of the line up of the service on the US version of the streamer.

That is likely due to the current rights in the UK as the movie is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The service is available for £7.99 per month. Sign up for 30 day free Amazon Prime trial

But chances are that whenever the deal Amazon has expires, Anastasia will jump over to Disney.

Alternatively, you can buy yourself Anastasia on Blu-Ray.

What is Anastasia about?

anastasia kiss

Made by 20th Century Fox Animation, Anastasia is the story of Anya, an eighteen-year-old amnesiac orphan who has a striking resemblance to the Grand Duchess. Using that likeness she sides with a group of con men who want to use her appearance to their advantage. On her journey, Anya looks for any signs of who she was and if she has any family of her own out there.

Anastasia cast: Who stars in Anastasia?

Anastasia has quite the voice cast behind it with Meg Ryan (Sleepless in Seattle) voicing the lead character, Anya. She is joined by some big names including Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, Fargo)  John Cusack (Con Air, High Fidelity), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) and Angela Lansbury (Beauty and the Beast, Murder She Wrote).

See what else you can watch with our Disney+ guide. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide. 

All about Anastasia

