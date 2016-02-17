An amazing visual representation of the Harry Potter movies proves they DID get darker
Literally darker
We thought we’d seen more or less every take on the Harry Potter film franchise by now, whether it be a fan musical, Potter-themed rock music or reams and reams of fan fiction – but now we’ve stumbled upon a brilliant visual representation of the movies that we never saw coming.
Created by MovieBarcode, the image condenses together all the frames from the entire Harry Potter film series (making it look like a barcode, natch), which perfectly represents the franchise’s increasingly dark tone.
From the first few movies' light browns and pastels, the frames gradually become darker and more green as Harry’s journey gets more serious and the stakes get higher.
The trend is only broken by one streak of white right at the end.
That white light presumably comes from the scene between Harry and Dumbledore at King’s Cross (above), after Harry’s “death” at the hands of Voldemort in the final film – though seeing it can’t help but remind us of one of Dumbledore’s classic quotes.
“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light.”
We've never felt quite so emotional over barcodes.