Created by MovieBarcode, the image condenses together all the frames from the entire Harry Potter film series (making it look like a barcode, natch), which perfectly represents the franchise’s increasingly dark tone.

From the first few movies' light browns and pastels, the frames gradually become darker and more green as Harry’s journey gets more serious and the stakes get higher.

The trend is only broken by one streak of white right at the end.

That white light presumably comes from the scene between Harry and Dumbledore at King’s Cross (above), after Harry’s “death” at the hands of Voldemort in the final film – though seeing it can’t help but remind us of one of Dumbledore’s classic quotes.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light.”

We've never felt quite so emotional over barcodes.