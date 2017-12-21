Iranian writer/director Ana Lily Amirpour's debut is achingly cool: a feminist subversion of classic horror film tropes, set against an indie rock soundtrack. Set in black and white, it follows a skateboarding vampire who crawls through the street at night preying on bad men. Watch on Amazon

Embrace of the Serpent

Colombian director Ciro Guerra explores the impact of colonialism in this stunning, strikingly original drama. The story was puled from the journals of two white explorers – told across two narratives, one set in 1909 and the other in 1940 – who experience firsthand the effect their presence has upon the indigenous people of the Amazon, which provides the backdrop, set in wide shots of black and white. Watch on Amazon

Paterson

Adam Driver stars as Paterson, a bus driver who lives in Paterson driving a bus, eavesdropping – in the politest way possible – on his passengers and composing poetry throughout his day. Jim Jarmusch's lovely film is a form of cinematic valium: warm, gentle and likely to send you off into a peaceful night's rest if you are willing to let Driver's dulcet tones do the work. Watch on Amazon

Train to Busan

We were due a decent zombie flick after Brad Pitt's average World War Z and Pride and Prejudice with Zombies. Train to Busan delivers exactly that – a pulsating, claustrophobic horror in which some terribly unlucky people get trapped on a bullet train travelling from Seoul to Busan during an outbreak of... well, zombie-ism. Watch on Amazon

Song of the Sea

A breathtaking animation rooted in Irish folklore, which follows a young brother and sister who go on a series of adventures while trying to find their way home. Irish screen legend Brendan Gleeson and folk singer Lisa Hannigan lend their vocal talents over vibrant, singular animation. Watch on Amazon

Carol

A delicate, moving adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1952 novel, The Price of Salt, about two lesbian lovers from different worlds. The chemistry between stars Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett is almost palpable, while Todd Haynes' nuanced depiction of 1950's New York City is a visual treat. Watch on Amazon

Once

Irish singer Glen Hansard stars as a busker in Dublin who falls in love with a young musician, played by Marketa Irglova. Filmed on a shoe-string with long-lens, handheld cameras, this modern indie musical feels incredibly raw and real – thanks in part to the chemistry of first-time actors and real life bandmates in the lead roles. Watch on Amazon

Tickled

A haunting documentary, in which Kiwi filmmaker David Farrier dives into the world of competitive tickling. The less you know about this one the better; enter the rabbit hole and make sure you have some one to talk to about it afterwards. Watch on Amazon