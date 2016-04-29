Alicia Vikander to play Lara Croft
The Ex Machina actor will reportedly star in the Tomb Raider reboot
Alicia Vikander is set to star as Lara Croft in a reboot of Tomb Raider.
The Ex Machina star will take on the role of the video game heroine, originally played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie in 2001, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's understood that the reboot will tell the story of a young Croft fighting to survive her first adventure.
It was originally thought that Star Wars' Daisy Ridley would play the role after she confirmed it was being discussed. There "have been conversations" the actress told The Hollywood Reporter at this year's Empire Awards. "I'm waiting for someone to say, 'I want you, let's do it'."
Vikander has had a break-out year, gaining critical acclaim for Alex Garland's Ex Machina, The Man From U.N.C.L.E and The Danish Girl.