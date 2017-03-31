But you know what? He actually managed it.

“The way you have to balance is pretty much the same stance Tony Stark has in the film,” Browning told Wired. “When [Stark] first builds this thing in his lab, he goes crashing around bashing into his cars. The animators who did all that in CGI obviously did some pretty big thinking. It was kind of a funny moment when we realised we should have just watched the film and done that homework.”

His suit is made of six gas turbines with a combined thrust of 130kg, along with lightweight body armour with built-in fuel bladders.

Dangerous? Sure. Heroic? Most definitely.