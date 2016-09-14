Adam Driver says Star Wars Episode VIII is like Empire Strikes Back
Kylo Ren has spoken and he's really getting us hyped for the next instalment in the new trilogy
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Empire Strikes Back is the BEST Star Wars film of the original trilogy so when Adam Driver says Episode VIII is an Empire Strikes Back style film, you can imagine fans will get a little excited.
The actor who plays the angst ridden villain Kylo Ren has been talking about the upcoming follow up to The Force Awakens and is suggesting we can expect the same shift in tone as Empire provided after Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
“It’s great. It’s similar to how ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ has a different tone. For that people always go, ‘oooh, it’s dark,’ but I don’t know that it necessarily is”, Driver explained.
“It’s just different in tone in a way that I think is great and necessary, but also very clear,” he told Collider. “[Writer Rian Johnson] trusts [that] his audience is ready for nuance and ambiguity. He’s not dumbing anything down for someone and that’s really fun to play.”
We’ll have long enough to wait to find out what happens in the next instalment (December 2017 seems so far far away) but Felicity Jones and co will fill the gap with Rogue One on 16th December.
