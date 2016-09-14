“It’s great. It’s similar to how ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ has a different tone. For that people always go, ‘oooh, it’s dark,’ but I don’t know that it necessarily is”, Driver explained.

“It’s just different in tone in a way that I think is great and necessary, but also very clear,” he told Collider. “[Writer Rian Johnson] trusts [that] his audience is ready for nuance and ambiguity. He’s not dumbing anything down for someone and that’s really fun to play.”

We’ll have long enough to wait to find out what happens in the next instalment (December 2017 seems so far far away) but Felicity Jones and co will fill the gap with Rogue One on 16th December.

