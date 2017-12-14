In the piece, entitled “Harvey Weinstein is my monster too”, Hayek alleged that she repeatedly turned down his advances.

"No to me taking a shower with him.

"No to letting him watch me take a shower.

"No to letting him give me a massage.

"No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage.

"No to letting him give me oral sex.

"No to my getting naked with another woman.

“No, no, no, no, no …”

Later in the article, Hayek claimed that Weinstein threatened her: “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’”

Hayek then accused Weinstein of threatening to shut down the movie unless she filmed a nude sex scene with another woman.

"I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse," she wrote, describing her reaction to shooting a scene which she found “senseless” and felt was only for Weinstein’s benefit.

Weinstein's spokeswoman said in a statement: "Mr Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female co-star and he was not there for the filming.

"All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired."

A long list of actresses, including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of harassment, assault or rape.

Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.