Actress Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her
Hayek also accuses Weinstein of sexual harassment during the making of the 2002 movie Frida
Salma Hayek has alleged that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and threatened to kill her.
The actress worked with Weinstein on the 2002 film Frida and, writing in The New York Times, said that the movie mogul had once told her: "I will kill you, don't think I can't."
In the piece, entitled “Harvey Weinstein is my monster too”, Hayek alleged that she repeatedly turned down his advances.
"No to me taking a shower with him.
"No to letting him watch me take a shower.
"No to letting him give me a massage.
"No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage.
"No to letting him give me oral sex.
"No to my getting naked with another woman.
“No, no, no, no, no …”
Later in the article, Hayek claimed that Weinstein threatened her: “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’”
Hayek then accused Weinstein of threatening to shut down the movie unless she filmed a nude sex scene with another woman.
"I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse," she wrote, describing her reaction to shooting a scene which she found “senseless” and felt was only for Weinstein’s benefit.
Weinstein's spokeswoman said in a statement: "Mr Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female co-star and he was not there for the filming.
"All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired."
A long list of actresses, including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of harassment, assault or rape.
Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.