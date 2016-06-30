A US senator wants to be Ilvermorny’s Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher
She reckons her battle against Donald Trump has given her the necessary experience...
Harry Potter fans know that part of the greatness of JK Rowling's novels is how realistic they feel despite being about wizards, witches and magic. The stories and characters work as analogies for the real world, whether that be Dementors as depression or Voldermort as a tyrannical politician.
So it's no great surprise that a US Democratic Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, has asked Rowling if she can have the job as Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Ilvermorny, the American Hogwarts featured in Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
She reckons that due to her party's political battle against Republican Donald Trump, she might be well prepared...
We endorse this role, but we urge Warren to remember it's a very high risk job and hasn't always turned out well for the Hogwarts teachers who took it on...