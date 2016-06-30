Harry Potter fans know that part of the greatness of JK Rowling's novels is how realistic they feel despite being about wizards, witches and magic. The stories and characters work as analogies for the real world, whether that be Dementors as depression or Voldermort as a tyrannical politician.

So it's no great surprise that a US Democratic Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, has asked Rowling if she can have the job as Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Ilvermorny, the American Hogwarts featured in Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.