And don’t worry if you’re struggling to imagine this alternative opening: animator Tim Gray put together just what it would have looked like...

We don’t know exactly why this sequence was dropped, but in our mind, it starts the film with the wrong message. An image of a defeated destroyer suggests the Empire no longer poses a threat, that groups like the First Order could only exist on the very fringes of the galaxy.

The opening following a First Order attack makes for a more explosive start and also quickly establishes the galaxy’s new threat.

Face it, the beginning we got is the one you were looking for.