What do you do when you have a seemingly unlimited amount of time, a lot of Lego sets and a winter storm? In this fan's case you recreate iconic scenes from some 2015 blockbusters.

Advertisement

Brandon Davis, a writer at Comicbook.com, found himself stuck in his Nashville home after snowstorm Jonas rocked the East Coast of the US. With the resources from both his job and from his own personal hobbies, Davis spent the day re-creating scenes from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.