In an interview with Variety, Meledandri confirmed that he had been tasked with finding fresh storylines to introduce the characters to a new generation.

However, it may not be a total reboot in the traditional sense, as he is hoping to keep the original voice cast – made up of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas – intact.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterisations,” he says. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."

While he says that nothing is set in stone, he is confident that they will find a story worthy of reviving the Shrek universe.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world, but it’s a high bar,” he added. “You want to find something in the narrative that really feels like a departure.”