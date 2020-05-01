The special, hosted again by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, will air in the US on 10 May at 7pm (EDT).

Like the first special, it’s expected the Singalong will be available to UK viewers on Disney+ at a later, as yet unspecified, date. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

The first special featured pop superstar Ariana Grande performing I Won't Say (I'm in Love) from 1997’s Hercules, alongside a surprise appearance from Beyoncé, who sang Pinocchio’s When You Wish Upon a Star.

Other celebrity guests included Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a High School Musical cast performance.

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II in the UK

The Singalong is expected to be available to UK viewers on streaming service Disney+ at a later date.

