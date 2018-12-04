According to Variety, the movie will not be a biopic like the 1984 film Purple Rain, but will instead be in a similar vein to Universal’s blockbuster franchise Mamma Mia – which uses Abba songs to drive an original, fictional narrative.

No plot details have been revealed at this stage, but with hits such as I Wanna Be Your Lover, Little Red Corvette and Sexy M.F, we’re guessing there’ll be a boy-meets-girl storyline involved.

The news of a Prince movie comes following the announcement that Universal has secured the rights to George Michael’s music for a Christmas film, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, which is slated for release in November 2019.