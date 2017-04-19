Written by Jonathan Penner and Stacy Title (The Bye Bye Man), King Kong Skull Island will be based on Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong and DeVito ArtWorks’ Skull Island. IM Global TV and independent studio MarVista will bring the series to the small screen.

The show is set to be a “serialised, contemporary continuation of the classic, with a female-led, multicultural ensemble that delves into the wonders and horrors of Skull Island and its origins.”

“There’s clearly a deep and abiding interest in this timeless story. We love Stacy and Jonathan’s approach to this adaptation and look forward to partnering with MarVista as we bring this gripping tale of survival and adventure to life for a new generation of Kong fans,” said IM Global TV president, Mark Stern.

Could Skull Island’s Brie Larson return to helm the expedition? We doubt it, given her big screen commitments. But we’ll definitely be watching this space to see who’ll be heading into the wild.