After getting mixed-to-positive reviews and performing respectably at the box office (at $46 million and counting in the US, making it the highest-grossing action comedy in over a year), the all-female Ghostbusters reboot has been given the ultimate vote of confidence – the news that Sony is planning a sequel for Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon’s paranormal strike force.

“The Ghostbusters world is alive and well,” Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution at the studio, told the Wrap. “I expect Ghostbusters to become an important brand and franchise.