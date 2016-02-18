Luckily some answers to these questions are now being explored in a new fan-made trailer, which splices Back to the Future together with footage from Iron Man, Argo, Dennis the Menace, Camp Nowhere and many other films to imagine a prequel thriller (called 1.21 Gigawatts) set during the wild days of Brown’s dealings with terrorists.

[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/155616916[/embed]

It’s all very impressive, though we should point out one inaccuracy in editor Tyler Hopkins’ work – we’re not sure if you can call this film a prequel considering it’s set both before and after the original film’s 1985 and 1955 setting. We’re going to call it a presequel instead.