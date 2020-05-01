The pair, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will produce the project, while Dave Callaham (Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984) is set to write the script. A director hasn’t yet been named.

The original Hercules musical fantasy film was a loose retelling of the Greek hero myth, with the titular half-man half-god forced to live among mortals.

Voiced by Tate Donovan, Hercules finds himself fighting titans with the help of satyr mentor "Phil" Philoctetes (voiced by Danny DeVito) and Theban princess, Megara (Susan Egan).

A cast hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it could be significant that pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande recently performed Hercules song I Won't Say (I'm In Love) on The Disney Family Singalong.

Fans have already been making their own casting suggestions, calling for Jeff Goldblum to play Hades and the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley to portray the musical muses.

While there is no indication as to when the live-action film will be released, if you fancy watching the original Hercules, it is now available on streaming service Disney+.

