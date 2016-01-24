But Redditor ishootwithacamera has spotted something rather peculiar about Petunia and Vernon, and we can't help but wonder if it's one of JK Rowling's most cleverly concealed Easter eggs or just a complete coincidence?

You see, the gifts they gave their nephew seem rather symbolic, not just of their disdain for him, but of the three Deathly Hallows he picks up in the final novel.

In first year, they send him a 50 pence piece, which is suggested as an alternative to the Ressurection Stone Harry finds hidden in the Golden Snitch, which Dumbledore assures him will "open at the close".

In second year, Harry receives a toothpick from his relatives. We're encouraged to think of it as a representation of the Elder Wand, which he uses to defeat Lord Voldemort at The Battle of Hogwarts.

And finally, in fourth year, they send him a tissue. What could this represent you ask? Why only the Cloak of Invisibility, which Harry inherits from his father in The Philosopher's Stone.

"I know what you're thinking", ishootwithacamera writes, "I left out the presents from the other years because they don't fit my theory... Curiously, I'm not, the Dursleys only sent Harry these three presents."

Make of that what you will...