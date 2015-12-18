It was a comfortable win for director Clive Donner’s TV movie. A surge of votes saw it finish with 28.5% of the 2,586 votes cast. It’s nearest rival – and last year’s champion – Love Actually trailing behind with 12.45% of the votes.

It’s a somewhat unexpected win however, the film managing just nineteenth place last year, then pulling in just 1.18% of the votes.

1946’s beloved It’s a Wonderful Life is a non-mover this year in third place (5.92%), while comedy caper Elf drops two places to finish in fourth (5.34%). The Muppet Christmas Carol – a modern nod to the Dickens tale – rounds out the top five with 3.91% of the votes.

There’s clearly something about Dickens’s story this year, 1951’s Scrooge making good ground this year, moving up six places to finish in the top ten.

Harry Potter made its first entry into the top twenty with The Philosopher’s Stone taking nineteenth place with 1.04% of the votes.

See the full top 20 for this year:

1. A Christmas Carol (1984) – 28.5%

2. Love Actually (2003) – 12.45%

3. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) – 5.92%

4. Elf (2003) – 5.34%

5. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – 3.91%

6. Home Alone (1990) – 3.67%

7. Scrooge (1951) – 3.63%

8. Die Hard (1988) – 3.44%

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – 2.94%

10. The Santa Clause (1994) – 2.86%

11. White Christmas (1954) – 2.17%

12. Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – 1.78

13. A Christmas Story (1983) – 1.66%

14. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) – 1.51%

15. The Polar Express (2004) – 1.43%

15. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985) – 1.43%

16. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 1.35%

17. Scrooged (1988) – 1.24%

18. The Holiday (2006) – 1.2%

19. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 1.04%

20. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) - 0.93%

Read the full review of A Christmas Carol here.

