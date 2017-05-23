Has your favourite location been missed out? Let us know in the comments box below.

1. To Catch a Thief – Cannes, France

Must-see sights: The Hotel Carlton & the Grande Corniche

Much of Alfred’s Hitchcock’s acclaimed 1955 film To Catch a Thief was shot in and around Cannes. Its decadent backdrop of the French Riviera, coupled with Cary Grant and Grace Kelly’s electric chemistry, will have you itching to explore the palatial streets and glamorous beaches. You can visit the impressive Hotel Carlton (now the Hotel InterContinental Carlton) where much of the film was set. It's still ideal for star-spotting, especially during the film festival. To recreate the famous car scene where they enjoy a view of the Monaco skyline, take a drive up the picturesque Grande Corniche – bonus points if it’s in a vintage open-top car!

2. La Dolce Vita – Rome

Must-see sights: The Via Vento & the Trevi Fountain

Winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or in 1960, Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita boasts some of the most iconic cinematic shots in film history. And although much of the film was shot in the studio, there are a number of spots in Rome that were actually used as backdrops to Fellini’s masterpiece.

The Via Vento is the elegant street it's centred around, which was famed for its wealthy clientele during the 1950s and 60s. Next, make your way to the Roman baths of Caracalla’s Thermals (Terme Di Caracalla) where Anita Ekberg danced with Marcello Mastroianni before heading back to the city for that fountain scene – the famous Trevi fountain was where Ekberg and Mastroianna waded.

3. Room with a View – Florence

Must-see sights: The Ponte Vecchio & Piazza della Signoria

The film adaptation of E.M Forster’s novel from 1985 showcases some of the finest sights in historic Florence. The "view" of the title is that of the Ponte Vecchio over the Arno River (pictured above). You can admire the bridge from afar or stroll across it yourself, where you’ll find an array of shops and merchants. You can also follow in Helena Bonham-Carter’s footsteps and visit the Basilica of San Croce, where you can find Dante’s tomb, and Piazza della Signoria, where in the film Bonham-Carter witnesses a knife fight and is rescued by the handsome Emerson, played by Julien Sands.

4. The Godfather – Sicily

Must-see sights: Corleone & Savoca

If you’re a fan of the Godfather trilogy, then a trip to Sicily is a must. On the island, you’ll find the town of Corleone, which is where the infamous family from the films hailed from. However, if it’s filming locations you’re looking for then travel to Forza D’Agro and Savoca. It’s in Savoca where you can find Bar Vitelli and the church where Michael and Apollonia were married.

5. The Talented Mr Ripley – Ischia, Italy

Must-see sights: Ischia Ponte & Palazzo Malcovati

Easily reached from Naples, the island of Ischia was one of the main locations where the 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley was shot. There, you can visit Ischia Ponte, the busy square where Ripley (Matt Damon) arrives on his mission to befriend Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law); and Bagno Antonio – the private beach where the two meet for the first time. Dickie’s seaside villa is also on the island; you can find it on Ischia Ponte’s main street Via Luigi Mazzella – it’s Palazzo Malcovati.

