Doctor Who star Alex Kingston would love to be the next Bond villain

Alex Kingston has already achieved plenty in her career, including regular roles as Dr. Elizabeth Corday on ER and River Song in Doctor Who, but according to the star there’s one role that she’d love to appear in above all else.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press to promote the new audio series of The Diary of River Song (from Big Finish), Kingston revealed that her ideal role would be as a Bond villain.

“I’d love to be the villain in a James Bond movie,” she said. “I’d love to be the female villain. Because they never have female villains, I mean the big one, they’ve never had a woman being the villain.”

She added, “And I want to be a villain who actually does not find James Bond sexy at all, doesn’t succumb to his charms at all, and is the real villain of the piece as well, his real nemesis.”

Although there have been a small number of female villains in Bond history, including Lotte Lenya as Colonel Rosa Klebb and Sophie Marceau as Elektra King, the primary antagonist in almost every film has been played by a man.

And Kingston isn’t the first British star to have expressed a desire to play a female villain in the long-running spy franchise, with Dame Harriet Walter having similarly registered her interest last year.

Asked if such a role would appeal to her, Walter said, “Yes, of course. Of course it would. It’d be funny.

“But yes, there’s always a twinkle in the eye. I don’t really think I want to get into a very serious character where you’ve got to get really psychologically involved in somebody who’s a murderer, I think that would be very horrible.

“And, for me, Bond villains always have a twinkle in their eye, you know.”

The Diary of River Song series 8 is available at bigfinish.com from Wednesday 27th January 2021. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.