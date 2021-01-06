Vanessa Kirby stars in Netflix‘s harrowing, heart-stopping Pieces of a Woman, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Shia LaBeouf.

The intensely personal film is about a grieving young woman who loses her newborn daughter during a home birth, before embarking on a “yearlong odyssey,” including facing her former midwife in court.

Directed by the award-winning Kornél Mundruczó, the film is set to be a potential Oscar-contender for the streamer: Kirby has already won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival.

Read on for everything you need to know about Pieces of a Woman.

When is Pieces of a Woman released on Netflix?

Pieces of a Woman hit select theatres on Wednesday 30th December, before streaming on Netflix on Thursday 7th January 2021.

Pieces of a Woman cast

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Shia LaBeouf star as the central Boston-based couple, Martha and Sean.

Also starring are Ellen Burstyn as Martha’s domineering mother; Molly Parker as the couple’s midwife; and Succession star Sarah Snook.

What is Pieces of a Woman about?

Martha and Sean are expecting their first child. However, when their home birth goes tragically wrong, the pair are left to grieve and pick up the pieces of their lives.

Set over the course of a year, we closely follow Martha as she learns to live alongside her loss and overwhelming loneliness.

According to the official Netflix synopsis: “Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother, along with the publicly vilified midwife, whom she must face in court.”

Speaking during a virtual Q&A, Kirby told reporters that she spoke to real-life women whose experiences mirrored Martha’s.

“I managed to find some really brave women who really wanted to share their experiences,” she said. “The more I spoke to them, the more I found how difficult society finds [it] to talk about it. A lot of the women I spoke to felt as if their bodies had failed in some way, or they had failed their child, so the guilt that comes with that, as well as the self-blame.”

Is there a trailer for Pieces of a Woman?

You can watch the official trailer for Pieces of a Woman here.

