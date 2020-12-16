Can Wonder Woman fly? Her powers and DC Comics history explained

As comic book readers will know, the exact powers of any given superhero can sometimes vary depending on the current continuity, recent crossover events or the writer in charge.

Advertisement

When such a character crosses over to another medium – such as film or television – the waters can get even muddier, as budgetary restrictions can sometimes limit what is possible to show on screen.

It’s for all of these reasons that there is confusion among some fans over whether DC’s Wonder Woman can fly on her own, with this ability changing across her past iterations.

However, in Wonder Woman 1984, it appears that the version of Diana Prince residing in the DC Extended Universe does indeed have that power, in a reveal that might leave some viewers scratching their heads.

So, is there a comic book precedent for this scene? And where does the invisible jet come into all this? Read on for everything you need to know.

Wonder Woman 1984 explained: Can Wonder Woman fly?

In Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot does her best Superman impression by taking to the skies in a scene that could leave some fans with a lot of questions – particularly those most familiar with Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman from the 1970s.

In that cult classic television series, Wonder Woman couldn’t fly herself but did have a so-called “invisible jet” which proved to be a popular mode of transport among viewers.

The vehicle made its comic book debut all the way back in 1942’s Sensation Comics #1, just a few months after Wonder Woman’s first appearance.

At the time, it was deemed a necessary plot device because the character did not have the ability to fly when she was first introduced, but this changed several decades later.

In 1986, DC Comics published an influential universe-wide crossover titled Crisis on Infinite Earths which made a number of changes to the company’s ongoing continuity.

One such tweak occurred in the origin of Wonder Woman’s powers, which were now derived from several Olympian deities, including Hermes – from whom she was granted the ability to fly at an incredibly fast speed.

It is for this reason that the invisible jet is rarely featured prominently in modern comic books, as there are now fewer situations in which it is required.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The original Wonder Woman television series aired before the publication of Crisis on Infinite Earths which is why that version of the character doesn’t fly.

Notably, Wonder Woman 1984 marks the first time that we see her utilise flight in the DC Extended Universe, which is slightly odd as it chronologically takes place long before the events of Batman v Superman and Justice League.

However, we can assume that the character does still have the ability to fly in the present day, as this would keep the blockbuster films in-line with what is currently canon in the comic books.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday 16th December. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.