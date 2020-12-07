Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreate iconic Cruel Intentions kiss in a COVID-safe manner

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar won an MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time award last night for their iconic kiss in 1999’s Cruel Intentions – and they celebrated the award by recreating the moment in a COVID-secure way.

Advertisement

Accepting the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock award together via video message, the pair looked set to kiss until their efforts were interrupted by a glass wall between them.

Blair and Gellar also thanked MTV in their message and discussed why they thought their kiss had left such a long-standing cultural impression.

Will @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair recreate their iconic 'Cruel Intentions' kiss tonight? ???? See for yourself during the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time, TONIGHT at 8p on MTV! ???? pic.twitter.com/Nf8J2tX3Dv — MTV (@MTV) December 6, 2020

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” explained Blair. “But because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

Gellar added, “It also presented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic toward acceptance in pop culture. And also it was super hot!”

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The kiss has long been seen as a major moment, and the pair won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards back in 2000, while Gellar also took home the Best Female Performance gong.

It isn’t the first time the pair have recreated the kiss this year, with Gellar having posted some snaps to Instagram of a reunion in June in which the pair kissed while she was wearing a face mask.

Blair and Gellar have remained close friends since they starred together in the teen romance, which was their second film together after Scream 2 two years earlier.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.