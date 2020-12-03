James Purefoy says he “pulled away” from 007 role as he calls James Bond “the job I didn’t get”

Following delay after delay, No Time to Die is yet to have its theatrical release, and we’re still no closer to knowing who might replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, but we do know many actors have missed out on the role in the past.

Sex Education and Altered Carbon actor James Purefoy is one such actor. Purefoy came close to taking on the Bond mantle twice, with the job ultimately going to Pierce Brosnan the first time and to Daniel Craig the last.

In a new interview, Purefoy opened up about why he might have lost out on the job and how it has “plagued [his] life.”

“There have been jobs, Bond being one of them, where you get very close to getting something and then you start pulling away because the ramifications of what would happen if you got it become a little troubling,” he told The Independent. “The closer I got to Bond, the more I wasn’t really sure.”