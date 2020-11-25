How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore film on Disney+

Tayor Swift’s surprise concert film has landed on Disney+.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio sees Swift perform her latest album in full and reveal the stories and secrets behind each of the 17 songs.

The Cardigan hitmaker is joined by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as Folklore collaborator Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), who features on the track Exile.

She announced the release of the film on Twitter on 24th November, taking fans by surprise. Filmed in upstate New York in September 2020, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio is available exclusively on Disney+ as of today (Wednesday 25th November).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift’s brand new concert film on Disney+.

How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+

You can get access to Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

It follows Taylor’s decision to make her concert film City of Lover available to stream on Disney+ earlier this year.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+ release date

Taylor Swift’s new concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available to stream now, having arrived on Disney+ at 8am on 25th November.

Is there a trailer for Folklore on Disney+?

Taylor Swift dropped a teaser trailer for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on social media along with the surprise announcement.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life – if we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.

“[Folklore is] an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” she says. “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead I think this album was a real flotation device.”

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement ???? You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available to watch on Disney+ now. Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month).