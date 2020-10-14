How to watch A Christmas Carol retelling with Martin Freeman, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya

Good news for festive film fanatics: Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol is getting another big-screen adaptation.

Sister-brother directing duo Jacqui and David Morris are at the helm of this new retelling, in which the novel’s well-known characters are portrayed by dancers and voiced by a variety of top acting talent.

While the film’s theatrical release was recently delayed, it’ll be worth the wait to hear Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Kaluuya and Andy Serkis voice the tale.

In this adaptation, we follow a Victorian family as they prepare for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol, which takes place in a toy-theatre where the real dancers and stylised sets come alive.

“My career started with working backstage in the theatre. Theatre continues to inspire and influence my work as a filmmaker today and I have been devastated by the current situation theatres face,” Jacqui Morris said.

“Our version of A Christmas Carol offers an immersive, theatre-like experience for families both in cinema and theatres, will delight to those missing out on live dance and pantomime this festive season. I am thrilled to offer theatres a chance to screen the film to help raise funds and keep doors ajar until patrons can return in full capacity.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the A Christmas Carol retelling.

When is A Christmas Carol retelling’s release date?

While originally scheduled for cinematic release on Friday 20th November, A Christmas Carol has since been pushed back to Friday 4th December.

The film will still be released theatrically, with director and producer Jacqui Morris saying in a statement: “[Fellow director] David [Morris] and I are committed to releasing A Christmas Carol in cinemas this year.

“I know lots of films are delaying their release, and it’s a very difficult decision filmmakers have to make, but we are in the fortunate position of having made a perennial film, and as theatres and cinemas are in such dire straits at the moment, we want to be as supportive as we can,” she added.

How to watch A Christmas Carol retelling

A Christmas Carol will be shown in cinemas and select theatre venues across the UK from 20th November.

Strike Media

A Christmas Carol cast

The Death of Stalin’s Simon Russell Beale provides the voice of Scrooge, who is played by dancers Michael Nunn and Jakub Franasowicz in the film, while The Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis voices Marley’s Ghost, who’s danced by Russell Maliphant.

Bob Cratchit is voiced by Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and danced by Karl Fagerlund Brekke, while The Ghost of Christmas Present is voiced by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and danced by Mikey Boats.

Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby) provides the voice of Belle, who is represented in dance by Grace Jabbari, while Lesley Caron (An American in Paris) voices The Ghost of Christmas Past, who is danced by Dana Fouras.

Welsh actress Dame Sian Phillips act as The Narrator in A Christmas Carol.

What happens in A Christmas Carol?

The film’s official synopsis reads: “The classic tale unfolds in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, theatrical drama featuring sumptuous visual effects inspired by the techniques of early cinema. In a daring twist of format, characters are portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world’s most recognisable actors.”

A Christmas Carol trailer

Ahead of its release date, an atmospheric first trailer for the film has been released.

A Christmas Carol is released in cinemas on Friday 20th November.