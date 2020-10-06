The best horror that’s new on NOW TV

Now that we’re into October, there’s one film and TV genre that’s on everyone’s mind – horror.

Advertisement

With the nights drawing in and Halloween just around the corner, there’s not a better time to indulge in a few spooky treats, and luckily NOW TV has recently added some excellent new content to its extensive catalogues.

You can watch movies now with a Sky Cinema Pass from NOW TV – get a 7 day free trial. (It’ll then auto-renew at £11.99 a month, but you can cancel anytime!)

Read on for the pick of the scariest new film and TV to arrive on the platform.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Film

The Exorcist

SEAC

When it comes to picking out the most iconic horror films of all time, The Exorcist is never far from the top of the list. First released in 1973, William Friedkin’s film was originally rather controversial, with some US cities going so far as to attempt to ban it. However any uproar didn’t have much affect on its success, both critical and commercial, with the film becoming the first horror to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and standing as the highest-grossing horror film of all time for more than four decades until the release of IT in 2017.

The film centres on an actress, played by Ellen Burnstyn, who becomes concerned by perceived changes in her 12-year-old daughter’s behaviour, and a young priest (Jason Miller) who has started to doubt his faith following his mother’s struggles with sickness. The two eventually collide – with terrifying consequences – when an exorcism is required to free the girl of demonic possession.

IT: Chapter 2 WB The first chapter of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of the classic Steven King novel was a roaring success, becoming the highest grossing horror film ever, and while the follow up didn’t fare quite so well at the box office, it was nonetheless a satisfying sequel. The film rejoins the Losers Club as adults (with a brand new all-star cast including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader) after they are told that Pennywise the Dancing Clown (the returning Bill Skarsgard) is back. The group heads back to their childhood home of Derry in an attempt to vanquish Pennywise for good. Beetlejuice WB It might not be horror in the truest sense of the word, but this classic ’80s film is peak Tim Burton, containing many references to the horror genre and full of imaginative new ways to prevent you from sleeping. The film revolves around a recently deceased couple (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who are stuck haunting the next tenants of their former home and unsuccessfully try to get rid of the new family – including Winona Ryder – and soon call on the help of the titular poltergeist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Keaton produces some of his most manic work in this twisted comedy romp, filled with all the bizarreness you would expect a Burton production to be laced with. The unique practical effects and CGI make the whole production even more unnerving with some grotesquely weird images sure to be seared into your mind.

TV shows

The Twilight Zone

SEAC

The second season of the reboot of legendary anthology series The Twilight Zone is available in its entirety on NOW TV from Tuesday 6th October with an Entertainment Pass 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers (£7.99 per month after that, it gives users access to 12 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets).

Developed by Get Out director Jordan Peele – who also serves as narrator – among others, the series tells a number of creepy tales focusing on bizarre incidents and supernatural occurrences, each containing an unusual and unexpected twist.

The second season includes a time-loop story, a UFO story an episode about a struggling actor who discovers he can switch bodies just by making eye contact and even a sequel to an episode from the original Twilight Zone series that first aired in 1962.

The Walking Dead

FOX

Fans of The Walking Dead had to wait a long time for the series finale of season 10, after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic – but it finally arrived in early October, and the episode will be available on NOW TV.

The post-apocalyptic horror series has been a huge hit since it first began a decade ago and with the show gearing up for its final ever season it’s safe to say that the stakes are higher than ever. The action-packed season 10 finale includes all sorts of dramatic moments – including the highly anticipated return of a very popular character!

Advertisement

Get a NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass now with a 7 day free trial, £11.99 a month after that, or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass 7-day free trial, £7.99 per month after that – cancel anytime.