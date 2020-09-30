Borat sequel to stream on Amazon Prime Video in late October

The secretive production of the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s hit 2006 mockumentary, Borat, has been such a success the film is ready to stream on Amazon Prime Video in late October.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the sequel was shot discreetly and quickly in the US as the COVID-19 shutdown restrictions were eased within the film industry. Crucially, unions agreed to a return to production.

As soon as they got the go-ahead, Baron Cohen and his small team embarked on the guerrilla filming strategy that has been a feature of his career since his iconic Ali G creation.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Baron Cohen and the crew filmed in the US and overseas and Deadline reported that the comic actor risked his life a number of times during the shoot, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two shoots. Details of the storyline are not known, but as 15 years has elapsed it will be interesting to discover how fame treated Borat after his initial US adventure.

The original 2006 film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, made $262 million (£204 million) for Fox, which was subsequently taken over by Disney. With the cinema industry still in an extremely perilous situation the company decided it would be safest to release the film on a streaming platform and Amazon Studios acquired the worldwide rights.

Apparently, Baron Cohen was determined to ensure the film was ready and available to the public before the US Presidential Election on 3rd November.

It’s reported title is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best Amazon Prime series and best Amazon Prime movies, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch. Sign up to an Amazon Prime free trial here.