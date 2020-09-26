Accessibility Links

  Disney casts Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming Peter Pan live-action remake
Disney casts Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming Peter Pan live-action remake

Disney have found their live-action Tinker Bell.

Disney cast Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi will make history as the first Black actress to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming Peter Pan movie, Peter Pan and Wendy.

According to Deadline, Shahidi – who is best known for playing Zoey Johnson on the Black-ish spin-off drama – joins Jude Law who plays Captain Hook in the live-action action film,  as well as Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play the title characters.

David Lowery is on board to direct the project and also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.

You can watch the original Peter Pan on Disney+ – sign up for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Shahidi follows behind Hook star Julia Roberts and French actress Ludivine Sagnier- who both played Tinker Bell on the big screen –  as well as Rose McIver who brought the character to life on TV in Once Upon a Time.

Peter Pan and Wendy is being described as a 21st century update on the classic JM Barrie story, similar to other recent Disney live-action remakes like Mulan – which was released on Disney+.

In the novel and films, Tinker Bell is a fairy and Pan’s closest friend. She was famously played by Julia Roberts in Spielberg’s retelling of the story.

In recent months, Disney promised to enact “real change” in terms of diversity, and recently making waves with setting singer Halle Bailey to play mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

With Tinker Bell, the studio and Lowery are said to have been keen to get Shahidi, who has been on the rise for some time.

Disney casts Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Yara Shahidi ia best known for playingf Zoey Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish
Getty Images

Shahidi rose to fame on the ABC sitcom Black-ish as Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ daughter Zoey.

Her character became so popular, she was given the spinoff series Grown-ish, which focuses on Zoey’s college years.

As well as this, the 20-year-old has a leading voice role in Netflix‘s Trollhunters, and she recently starred in the YA adaptation of The Sun Is Also a Star opposite Charles Melton.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our handy TV Guide or have a look at our list of the best movies on Disney Plus now.

Disney cast Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
