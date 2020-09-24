Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds makes bid to buy Football League club Wrexham AFC

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney are in talks to buy the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, the club has confirmed.

Wrexham currently plays in the Football League, the fifth tier of football in England and Wales and, when crowds are allowed to attend matches, it has an average attendance of just over 5,000.

In a statement, the supporters-owned club Wrexham AFC revealed it had held a special general meeting to consider the bid by Reynolds and McElhenney.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board “confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.

“As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool.”

The board wrote that Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds would “put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting”.

So it’s not quite a done deal.

To add another level of oddness to the story, Reynolds responded to a random tweet from 2012 that one day he might turn up in Wrexham with: “Yep, you never know.”

Among Wrexham AFC’s most noteworthy features are having the oldest international football stadium in the world (built 1864 and still in use) and the fact they eliminated reigning FA Cup holders Arsenal from the cup the next season in 1992.

It’s not the first time American celebrities have taken a punt with ownership of British football clubs. The Tornante Company is run by Michel Eisner – formerly the longtime chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Co – which owns Portsmouth FC and he is the chairman of the EFL League One club.

