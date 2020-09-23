Enola Holmes is “a rainy autumn day” hit with Netflix viewers

Feature-length period adventure Enola Holmes began streaming on Netflix today (23rd September) and the story of the youngest Holmes sibling and her search for her vanished mother has been a hit with viewers.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown plays the unusual teenager of the title, while Superman star Henry Cavill plays brother Sherlock, Sam Claflin plays her other brother, Mycroft, and Helena Bonham Carter plays their feminist mother Eudoria.

Based on American author Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes novels, the films sees the young detective-in-training escape finishing school to go in search of her suddenly-missing mother.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw described Enola Holmes as “rattling along amiably enough. Enola Holmes is the kind of all-star production that might once have been made by the BBC and graced the front cover of the Christmas Radio Times“.

But what did viewers think of it?

They were almost universally positive about it, judging by social media reaction. Small Pitlane Boy called it there “best film we’ve watched in ages!!!”

Just finished watching #EnolaHolmes with Small Pitlane Boy … verdict: "Best film we've watched in ages!!!" … and the ending definitely leaves room for another movie 😉 pic.twitter.com/ulcaCqjetc — Girl in the Pitlane (@pitlane_girl) September 23, 2020

The spirited character of Enola and her story was a “lovely message to women everywhere”.

Enola Holmes was very enjoyable. Fantastic casting and uplifting. Lovely message to women everywhere also. Fully recommend. Clearly going to be more films so get to it #Netflix #EnolaHolmes — bella ???? (@ReactiveBella) September 23, 2020

Perfect viewing for “a rainy autumn day” and, let’s face it, there will be many more of them coming.

Sooo I watched #EnolaHolmes today, really enjoyed it.

Fun cast, amazing costumes and a fun story! Deffo a recommend for a rainy autumn day — Annieficial Christmas Tree (@Annenasify) September 23, 2020

Many on social media noted that Enola Holmes was clearly set up for a sequel. Why didn’t the creators make it as a series?

Absolutely loved #EnolaHolmes Fantastic work from @jackthorne. My only gripe? There's not enough of it! Would love to see this as a series @netflix … — Marcus Yau (@theYauBoy) September 23, 2020

Of course, you can’t please all the people all the time and the Victorian era drama drew some criticism for its historical accuracy.

Putting that to one side, Dr Nicholson thought “it was fun. I kinda wish it was a full length series.”

In case anyone’s interested, I enjoyed #EnolaHolmes! Putting aside the whole historical accuracy issue (and a few clunky moments), I thought it was fun. I kinda wish it was a full length series. — Dr Bob Nicholson (@DigiVictorian) September 23, 2020

Another viewer tweeted: “The cast is delightful and they are fun to watch,it is heartfelt, adorable andcharming however it is a bit long and has too many flashbacks.”

#EnolaHolmes (2020) This was a very pleasant surprise, it has heart and it is really fun and entertaining with funny moments.The cast is delightful and they are fun to watch,it is heartfelt, adorable andcharming however it is a bit long and has too many flashbacks. Still so good. pic.twitter.com/kDre64OOpX — Mody (@WildfireKristen) September 23, 2020

Enola Holmes also introduced the innovation of the corset-as-armour. “We love a fashionable but protective torture device,” wrote one fan.

I don’t know how many times I said, “corsets can be armour! stop slating them!” aloud to myself while watching #EnolaHolmes and then, oop, Enola’s corset acted like armour. We love a fashionable but protective torture decide. — ???????? (@dcbicki) September 23, 2020

Enola Holmes is streaming now on Netflix.

