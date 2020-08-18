Martin Scorsese joins Pieces of a Woman as executive producer

When Martin Scorsese attaches his name to something its normally a pretty decent indicator that’s its going to be good – and the veteran director has joined upcoming movie Pieces of a Woman as an executive producer.

Advertisement

The film, which is being directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, is set to have its international premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival and marks the director’s first work in the English language.

The starry cast includes Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), and was written by Kata Wéber based on a personal experience from her and Mundruczó’s own lives.

It focuses on a couple in Boston whose lives change forever when a home birth goes wrong, exploring the consequences and the pressure of their environment in the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As reported by Variety, Scorsese said of the project, “It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves. Pieces of a Woman for me was a deep and uniquely moving experience.

“You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement. Kornél Mundruczó has a fluid, immersive style with the camera that makes it hard to look away, and impossible not to care.”

Mundruczó added, “When I first was contacted by Martin Scorsese after he saw Pieces of a Woman, time stopped for a second.

“It is an utter privilege that someone who has seen and experienced filmmaking inside and out appreciates what we’ve created.

“One always feels more vulnerable with intimate and ‘close to your heart’ materials, but Martin Scorsese joining Pieces of a Woman, on top of an already fantastic cast and crew, is a deeply appreciated validation of the risks one takes when going forward to make something truly personal.”

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.