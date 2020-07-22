The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack: Every song played in the sequel

The Kissing Booth 2 landed on Netflix on Friday, with another round of high school drama, teenage romance and a second soundtrack full of indie rock hits.

Although fans still have a few days to wait until they get to see Elle (Joey King) and her bad-boy beau Noah (Jacob Elordi) again, Spotify has released the sequel’s soundtrack for viewers who loved the first film’s eclectic mix of old school anthems and modern jams.

From indie bands like The Unknown and Walk the Moon, to classic artists The Beach Boys and White Plains, there’s music from a variety of eras played throughout the film.

Speaking of her choice to weave modern hits and seminal favourites from the past throughout the films soundtrack, executive producer Michele Weisler said she particularly relished the use of White Plains’ ‘My Baby Loves Lovin’, which plays over a montage of Noah touring Elle around Boston.

“I love it because it feels nostalgic in contrast to how they’re celebrating their reunion in the current day,” she said. “Plus their relationship feels older and more historic, since they’ve known each other since they were little kids and they grew up together.”

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s more great soundtrack round the corner as The Kissing Booth 3 has also been confirmed to be arriving on Netflix in 2021.

But, for now, here’s everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Kissing Booth 2.

The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack

‘More’ – The Eiffels

‘Say Yeah!’ – Shapes of Race Cars

‘You Want Some of This’ – The Unknown

‘Come and Get It’ – The Unknown

‘What I Like About You’ – Written by Wally Palmer, Mike Skill, and Jimmy Marinos

‘Lost in the Wild’ – Walk the Moon

‘My Baby Loves Good Lovin’ – White Plains

‘The Best’ – Royal Teeth

‘Closer to Me (Closer Mix)’ – The Cure

‘You’re My Gold’ – Stok

‘Gonna Be Good’ – Conway

‘Brilliant’ – Gladius

‘Piece of the Pie’ – Chevron Shawl

‘You’re My Air’ – Andy Marsh & Zach Rogue

‘We Going Hard’ – Tom Belt feat. K-Dub & Fuce Lee

‘3:00 A.M.’ – Greg Camp

‘A Summer Thing’ – Cayucas

‘Batman, Wolfman, Frankstein or Dracula’ – Written by Roy Alfred

‘Wonderlust’ – Will Post

‘Emotional Hard Drive’ – Ishi

‘This Is the Moment’– Tim Myers

‘Fantasy Friends Forever’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

‘The Modern Life’ – Marks

‘Move to the Beat’ – Ben Gidsjoy

‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ – The Foundations

‘These Are the Best Days’ – Tim Myers

‘Turn Up’ – The Heavy

‘Girl’ – Cayucas

‘Twist Shake Shout’ – Best of Friends

‘Welcome to the Party’ – War*Hall

‘Be Together’ – Sikora

‘Carry You’ – Summer Kennedy

‘Shine’ – Eli “Paperboy” Reed

‘Restless Heart’ – Sur

‘We’re on the Run’ – Gold Motel

‘Someday Somehow’ – Greg Camp and The Neighbors

‘Good Vibrations’ – Matthew Jordan

Listen to the Spotify playlist.

