Hamilton cast to host Twitter watch party as film lands on Disney+

It’s not long now before you get to be in The Room Where It Happens with Hamilton arriving on Disney+ tomorrow and, while you may not be able to watch with friends during lockdown, you can watch with the original cast.

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton, who appear in the film, will be hosting a Twitter watch party on Friday at 7pm Eastern Time/4pm Pacific Time (midnight in the UK).

Fans are being encouraged to tweet along with the cast by using the hashtag #Hamilfilm.

What time is it? Showtime! Join the original Broadway cast of #Hamilton as we host a Twitter watch party this Friday, July 3rd at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Who's in? ???????? Tweet along using #Hamilfilm. pic.twitter.com/9R5BYO8lTV — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) July 2, 2020

The Hamilton cast are also hosting a pre-show half an hour before the watch party starts (11.30pm UK time).

While the Hamilton Twitter account has not confirmed which cast members will be taking part in the pre-show and watch party, we can expect creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton) to be taking part, as well as the Schuyler sisters – Phillipa Soo (Eliza), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy) to be joining him.

Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Daveed Diggs (Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette), Okieriete Onaodowan (James Madison/Hercules Mulligan) and Jonathan Groff (King George III) could well also be appearing during the watch party.

Disney announced in May that a filmed version of the award-winning musical, directed by Tommy Kail, would be landing on its streaming platform.

Hamilton the film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October 2021, but was brought forward by 15 months.

The Broadway hit, which was filmed back in 2015, tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, from his marriage and efforts in establishing the US’s independence to his rivalry with Aaron Burr and his eventual death.

Hamilton’s Broadway run and its hip-hop inspired songs won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy in 2016, while its West End production received seven Olivier Awards in 2018.

The Hamilton movie is coming to Disney Plus on 3rd July.