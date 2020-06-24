Eurovision star Rachel McAdams “couldn’t stop laughing” at Will Ferrell’s song Volcano Man

Rachel McAdams has revealed that she “couldn’t stop laughing” at the parody Eurovision entry dreamt up by Will Ferrell for their new Netflix comedy film.

Advertisement

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga tells the fictional story of two Icelandic singers given the chance to represent their country at the music competition, with their original song: Volcano Man.

The bizarre tune was released on Netflix’s official YouTube channel last month and has been praised for accurately capturing the eccentric nature of a true Eurovision song.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to BBC News, McAdams said: “Yeah, that’s a powerful song. I mean I just couldn’t stop laughing when I heard that song. It was so over the top and, you know, the idea of this tough volcano guy who needs love, it was just so cheesy and so fun and so campy.

“And then to hear Will sing it in his wonderful Will way just made it that much better.”

If you’re yet to hear it for yourself, you can get a glimpse of the outstanding music video below…

Ferrell’s Eurovision movie isn’t a true story, being removed even from the bizarre reality of the actual event, but it does feature plenty of familiar tropes (and voices, with the addition of Graham Norton).

McAdams and Ferrell attended 2019’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel to get an idea of the sheer size of the event, as well as the remarkable passion felt for it among fans across the globe.

But would they consider representing a country at the show if the film is a success? Don’t count on it…

“I don’t know if anyone wants to see that,” McAdams said. “Our dance rehearsals, we were both like pulling muscles, he pulled his groin, I put my back out. I mean we’re old. They say that in the film: ‘You guys are too old to be in Eurovision.’

“That’s the beauty of film, you can get away with stuff.”

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), as well as singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and the UK’s Eurovision commentator Norton.

Advertisement

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix from Friday 26th June. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.