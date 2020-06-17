When is Looks that Kill starring Brandon Flynn released? What is it about?

Cinemas might still be shut for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped a variety of new releases arriving over the last couple of weeks and months – with some films opting to bypass a theatrical release and head straight to video on demand services.

And another film that will soon be added to that list is Looks That Kill – a brand new dark comedy that stars 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in the lead role and has an… interesting premise.

Looks That Kill focuses on a character named Max Richards who is born with an unusual condition – he is lethally attractive, and we don’t just mean very good looking, we’re talking literally lethally attractive.

That’s right Max can kill someone just with a single glance – probably not an ideal situation to be in, especially given it means he has to permanently cover his beautiful face with bandages to avoid amassing an unfathomable kill count…

But this all changes when Max meets Alex, a girl who also has an extraordinary ailment, and with whom he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, while trying his best not to commit any accidental murders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie…

When is Looks that Kill released?

The film is released on Friday 19th June 2020 – and will be available for a fee on all the usual VOD services, including Amazon and iTunes.

Looks that Kill cast

The main role of Max is played by 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, whose previous credits also include three episodes in the third series of True Detective and one episode of BrainDead.

He is joined in the cast by Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair) who plays Max’s love interest Alex, as well as Ki Hong Lee (Maze Runner), Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids) and Lindsay Mushett (Blue Bloods).

Looks that Kill trailer

You can catch a glimpse of Brandon Flynn and his bandaged up face below…

