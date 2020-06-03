Just Mercy streaming for free as Warner Bros highlights resource for people to “learn about systemic racism”

Warner Bros has made 2019 film Just Mercy free to watch in the US in light of the protests following George Floyd’s death while being arrested by Minneapolis police last week.

In a tweet posted from Just Mercy’s Twitter account, Warner Bros wrote: “We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today,” the post continues.

We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

Warner Bros is therefore making Just Mercy available to rent for free on digital platforms across the US throughout the month of June.

The film, starring Jamie Fox, Michael B Jordan and Brie Larson, tells the story of real-life civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who successfully appealed the murder conviction of Walter ‘Johnny D’ McMillan in 1993. McMillan, who died in 2013, spent five years on death row in Alabama for a murder he did not commit.

Floyd, an unarmed black man from Minneapolis, was killed on 25th May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, despite Floyd telling pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The 46-year-old’s death has sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the US and the rest of the world.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Just Mercy is available to watch for free in the US on the film’s official website, and available to rent in the UK on Sky and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.