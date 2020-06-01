Lord of the Rings cast recreate iconic scenes in virtual lockdown reunion

There has been no shortage of Zoom reunions since the beginning of lockdown – but few can claim to match the scale of yesterday’s Lord of the Rings virtual cast meet-up, the latest to be hosted by Josh Gad.

Gad brought together nearly the entire cast of the beloved fantasy trilogy in one call, including Sir Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and Elijah Wood, as they embarked on a wonderful trip down memory lane.

And there were many highlights for fans of the films, with the cast members recreating some of their favourite scenes, sharing their fondest memories of starring in the trilogy and paying a touching tribute to dialect coach Andrew Jack, who taught the cast Elvish and recently died of coronavirus.

And the cast members who played the characters making up the fellowship also showed off their matching tattoos – which read the number nine in Elvish, while several cast members also revealed some of the souvenirs they had taken from the set.

McKellen said of his time working on the films, “There was nothing better in my life than coming to New Zealand and seeing that beautiful country. It’s been an absolute blessing” – quite a statement given the career that he’s had.

The call also saw a surprise guest star, with Kiwi director Taika Waititi joining the cast to host a quiz.

Proceeds from the call – which Gad jokingly referred to as “One Zoom to rule them all” – went to the charity Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign – with fans raising a total of $51,000 in addition to a further $1.3 million pledged by Cheerios.

