First look images for Charlize Theron Netflix film The Old Guard

The Bombshell actress plays an immortal warrior tasked with saving the world

the-old-guard-netflix-image

Netflix has released its first images of Oscar-winner Charlize Theron playing an immortal warrior in upcoming film The Old Guard.

Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), the film follows “a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die”, and who have spent centuries protecting the globe.

the-old-guard-netflix-charlize-theron
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Theron plays Andy, the group’s leader, while rising star Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) plays newcomer Nile, who alongside Andy “help[s] the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

the-old-guard-netflix-charlize-theron-2
(Courtesy of Netflix)

The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange).

All about The Old Guard

Charlize Theron Old Guard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

